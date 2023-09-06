September 6, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Naseem Shah Picks up NASTY Injury, May be RULED Out of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Naseem Shah Picks up NASTY Injury, May be RULED Out of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Asia Cup 2023: Naseem Shah is an important member in the Pakistan scheme of things.

Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah news, Naseem Shah age, Naseem Shah wickets, Naseem Shah speed, Naseem Shah updates, Pak vs Ban, Asia Cup 2023, Cricket News, Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Naseem Shah Injury (Image: Twitter)

Lahore: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah could be ruled out of the all-important India-Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup clash on September 10 after he picked up an injury while trying to save a boundary during the game against Bangladesh. Now, Pakistan may not play him against India as they would realise Naseem would be needed in the upcoming ODI World Cup as well. Before he picked up the injury, he had taken the first wicket of the game with his first delivery. He got the better of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a duck. An official update is still awaited from the PCB. Naseem left the ground after he hurt himself.

Naseem also picked up the first wicket of the match when he sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing for a duck in the second over of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were in the box seat with Bangladesh reeling at 53 for four.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Former Sri Lanka Spinner Sachithra Senanayake Arrested Under Match-Fixing Charges

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pacers Keep PAK in BOX SEAT

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Bharat Or India…: PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Renaming Row Ahead Of Asian Games

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

India’s Largest Gifting Brand Ferns N Petals (FNP) Records Remarkable Success in Recent Rakhi Campaign

37 mins ago
3 min read

BIOFACH INDIA 2023: India’s Most Focused Event for Organic, Natural Products and Millets Set to Held from 6-8 September

37 mins ago
2 min read

Former Sri Lanka Spinner Sachithra Senanayake Arrested Under Match-Fixing Charges

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Ramagya Group of Schools Honours Teachers with Heartfelt Teacher’s Day Celebration

2 hours ago