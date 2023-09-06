Naseem Shah Picks up NASTY Injury, May be RULED Out of India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Home

Lahore: Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah could be ruled out of the all-important India-Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup clash on September 10 after he picked up an injury while trying to save a boundary during the game against Bangladesh. Now, Pakistan may not play him against India as they would realise Naseem would be needed in the upcoming ODI World Cup as well. Before he picked up the injury, he had taken the first wicket of the game with his first delivery. He got the better of Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a duck. An official update is still awaited from the PCB. Naseem left the ground after he hurt himself.

Naseem Shah, yaar nahi karo. Super Four round hay and matches against India to come too. Please recover 😔🙏🏼 #AsiaCup2023 #pakvsban pic.twitter.com/8nO7kXQ3Lx — Khawaja Mubasher (@Mubasherkh69) September 6, 2023

Naseem also picked up the first wicket of the match when he sent Mehidy Hasan Miraz packing for a duck in the second over of the game. At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were in the box seat with Bangladesh reeling at 53 for four.















