Naseem Shah Rubbishes Injury Rumours, REVEALS Babar Azam Wanted Him to Rest Ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Claiming that he is not injured and it is just that he is tired, Naseem admitted that Babar Azam had advised him to take rest with a long season coming up.

Naseem Shah injury (Image: @ Twitter)

Colombo: News of Naseem Shah injured gained momentum after it came to light after he missed an LPL match recently. A couple of days after this news came to light, we now hear that it was fake. The fast bowler himself has come out in the open and revealed his side of the story. Claiming that he is not injured and it is just that he is tired, Naseem admitted that Babar Azam had advised him to take rest with a long season coming up.

“I’m not injured, I was just tired. Babar Azam suggested me to take rest as we had Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup coming up. I was playing back-to-back matches and there was no time to take rest,” says Naseem Shah.

Shah, who picked up 10 wickets at an average of 19.40, an economy of 7.32, and a strike rate of 15.90 for the Colombo Strikers.

Pakistan will play Afghanistan which will be a dress-rehearsal for the Asia Cup. He is expected to play the opening game and spotlight would surely be on his fitness. He would be an important member for the side with his pace and accuracy.

Pakistan’s Asia Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir.

Drawn in Group A, Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal on August 30. Pakistan play India on September 2. They will play India again in a group stage game and if the two sides make the final – there will be a third.















