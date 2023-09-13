Home

Naseem Shah Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2023 Following Injury – REPORT

Naseem Shah ruled out of Asia Cup following right shoulder injury.

Naseem Shah (Image: X)

Colombo: In what would come as a massive setback for the Pakistan cricket team ahead of their must-win clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday, ace pace bowler Naseem Shah has has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup after picking up an injury in the right shoulder during their Super 4 match against India. Naseem picked up the injury while trying to save a boundary. After he injured himself, the medical staff was there on the ground and they took him out of the park. This is a big blow to the Pakistan unit also considering that there is an ODI World Cup round the corner.

Naseem and Rauf picked up niggles during Pakistan’s 228-run loss to India on Monday and are no certainty to recover in time for the side’s final match of the Super Four stage against Sri Lanka on Thursday, states ICC.

While team management are hopeful that both Naseem and Rauf will be fit in time for that clash, they will take no risk with the star duo with the start of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup just weeks away.

“This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month and the two will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Haris or Naseem are ruled out for the next seven days.”

The magnitude of Pakistan’s loss to India saw Babar Azam’s side slip to third place on the current Super Four table, meaning a win is likely to be required in that match against Sri Lanka to book a place in this year’s final.

Dahani has played two ODIs for his country and a total of 11 T20I contests, while 22-year-old Zamar has featured just six times for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game and never seen any action in an international ODI.

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka and Babar Azam-led Pakistan will meet in a virtual semi-final at the Premadasa Stadium on 14 September. The winner of that match will take on India for the Asia Cup 2023 trophy on 17 September.

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Nawaz, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera















