Natasa Stankovic Dazzling Dance Moves Takes Instagram By Storm, Husband Hardik Pandya Reacts- WATCH Viral Video

Home

Sports

Natasa Stankovic’s Dazzling Dance Moves Takes Instagram By Storm, Husband Hardik Pandya Reacts- WATCH Viral Video

Pandya, who is currently on national duty with Team India in the West Indies, took his time out from his busy schedule and didn’t forget to show some love to his wife.

Natasa Stankovic’s Dazzling Dance Moves Takes Instagram By Storm, Husband Hardik Pandya Reacts- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Insta/Twitter)

New Delhi: Actress and dancer Natasa Stankovic set Instagram on fire with her killer dance moves on Friday and the 31 year old’s cricketer husband Hardik Pandya couldn’t resist himself from reacting.

Natasa uploaded a duet dance video on Instagram with a diamond emoji and the video went viral instantly and garnered over 60,000 likes.

Pandya, who is currently on national duty with Team India in the West Indies, took his time out from his busy schedule and didn’t forget to show some love to his wife.

The all-rounder commented with a love as well as a fire emoji. Nastasa did really set the dance floor on fire with her moves.

Apart from Hardik, other members of the Pandya family in Krunal and wife Pankhuri also showered their love on Natasa.

Coming back to Hardik, he is currently leading the Indian T20I side in Rohit Sharma’s absence and the Men in Blue had to suffer a close defeat of 4 runs on the hands of the Windies in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series.

India restricted the home side to 149 runs after 20 overs of play. Skipper Pandya managed to score only 19 runs in as many balls and no one really turned up for India in the run-chase, except for Mumbai Indians man Tilak Verma, who scored a gutsy 22-ball 39.

With the visitors already 1-0 down in the series, the next T20I is on Sunday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana as the Men in Blue look to bring the series back to level terms.















