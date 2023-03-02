Home

Sports

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon Adds Another Feather In His Cap; Surpasses Muttiah Muralitharan Record

In the morning, Australia took a lead of 88 runs as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively in the first session to bowl out the visitors for 197.

IND vs AUS: Lyon Adds Another Feather In His Cap; Surpasses Muralitharan Record

Indore: Australia’s Nathan Lyon added another feather to his cap after destroying India’s batting order on Day 3 of the third Test against India. Hosts were struggling as the team managed to score 169 runs and take a slight lead of 76 runs in Holkar Stadium, Indore on Thursday. Lyon picked up three wickets in the first innings and in the second innings veteran Australian spinner picked up eight wickets to put Australia in driving seat.

Lyon removed Shubman Gill, Rohit (12), Cheteshwar Pujara (59), Ravindra Jadeja (7), Srikar Bharat (3), Ravichandran Ashwin (16), Umesh Yadav (0), and Mohammed Siraj (0) as the spinner took 8 wickets for the visitors in the 2nd innings.

The spinner made a massive record and surpassed legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan to become the second-highest overseas wicket-taker in India. In his impressive Test career, Lyon has bagged 113 wickets for Australia in India. Sri Lanka’s spin bowling great Muralitharan picked up 105 wickets in 25 away Test matches against India. Lyon also extended his record of taking the most number of five-wicket hauls in India. Lyon has taken nine fifers and two 10-wicket hauls in India.

For India, top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall with a valiant 59 off 142 balls in the second innings, through his precise footwork and judicious shot selection on a difficult pitch.

In the morning, Australia took a lead of 88 runs as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took 3/12 and 3/44 respectively in the first session to bowl out the visitors for 197.

Brief Scores: Australia 197 in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 21; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12) trail India 109 in 33.3 overs and 163 in 60.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 59, Shreyas Iyer 26; Nathan Lyon 8/64) by 76 runs











