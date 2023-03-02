Home

Sports

Nathan Lyon Lavishes ULTIMATE Praise For Cheteshwar Pujara; Hails Him as ‘Unbelievable Cricketer’

Lyon always speaks highly of Pujara who tends to perform at his best against Australia. It was no different in the second innings as he batted in complete contract to the rest of the batters who struggled.

Lyon Lavishes ULTIMATE Praise For Pujara; Hails Him as ‘Unbelievable Cricketer’

Indore: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon lavished praise on Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara after removing his wicket for the 13th in Test cricket, the most an Indian batter has got out to a bowler. Lyon’s eight wickets haul against India put the hosts in trouble in the ongoing third Test match against Australia in Holkar Stadium, Indore on Thursday.

Arguably the best off-spinner to have played for Australia, Lyon outfoxed the Indian batters with his guile on way to a potentially match-winning eight for 64 on in the third Test.

He made India skipper Rohit Sharma misjudged his length, deceived Shubman Gill with flight and drift before producing a peach that went straight on to castle KS Bharat, who played for the turn.

The 35-year-old, who is playing his 118th Test and has taken a staggering 479 wickets, hailed Cheteshwar Pujara’s game saying that he is an unbelievable cricketer.

“I won’t describe him as flashy or anything like that. But he’s an unbelievable cricketer. I’ve got a lot of respect for the way he goes about it. Nothing fazes him, whether it’s bouncing at the Gabba or spinning in Indore. He seems to find a way and a method.

“Aa lot of boys and girls can go the way he goes about batting and learn from it. He doesn’t have reverse sweeps and shots like that, but one thing he does have is an unbelievable defence. In my eyes, Test cricket is built around defence. We saw his class on a pretty challenging wicket once again,” he said.

Lyon has excelled all around the world but expectations are higher when he plays on rank turners in India.

How does he deal with that? “It’s been an interesting one. Start of my career, I think I felt the weight of trying to win games on the last couple of innings.

“It was actually my dad who sat me down (in 2012) and said ‘look, if you do your role, somedays you will have success and somedays you will have… you are able to identity that and when it’s your time, grab it and run it with both hands.

“My dad who really simplified it for me, I guess,” added Lyon.

With PTI Inputs











