National Anthem Always Charged Us Vs Pakistan, IM Vijayan Wants Sunil Chhetri & Co To Follow Same Drill In SAFF Championship 2023 Opener

India are slotted in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, familiar opposition in Nepal and a strong Kuwait side in the SAFF Championship 2023. Vijayan is not at all complacent and feels that the group stage of the upcoming tournament will not be an easy outing.

IM Vijayan (L). Jubilant Indian team after winning the Intercontinental Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Blue Tigers of Indian football team, kick-started their 2023 footballing calendar off to a bang with two consecutive international tournament victories. Sunil Chhetri and co firstly clinched the Tri-Nation Series in March beating the likes of Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in Imphal and the latest being the Intercontinental Cup 2023, where they defeated Lebanon in the final by 2-0. Igor Stimac’s men won both the tournaments without conceding any goal and now they shift their focus to the SAFF Championships in Bengaluru.

India.com caught up with Indian football legend and presently Chairman of AIFF Technical Committee, IM Vijayan in an exclusive chat, where he assess Blue Tigers’ recent Intercontinental Cup triumph, the 14th edition of the SAFF Cup and of course his past SAFF exploits and memories from his playing days.

The legendary footballer was very happy with how India performed in Bhubaneswar and heaped huge praise on captain Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

”India performed really well in this year’s Intercontinental Cup. On top of that, they kept clean sheets in all the matches. They went onto win the tournament without conceding a goal. It also makes me happy, that after forming the new committee, our team has managed to win a trophy”, he said.

”It’s not like that India played good in only one match. They did well in all the matches. They put it in all the effort to win. Captain Sunil Chhetri scored a great goal in the final. That guy Chhangte scored once and assisted once and also won the Man of the Match. This type of performance obviously gives us joy”, Vijayan added.

ROCK SOLID IN DEFENCE, SANDESH JHINGAN

Sandesh Jhingan was adjudged as Man of the Tournament and he was the main main to lead the back-four during the course of the competition. The 54-year old was head over heels for the Punjab defender.

4️⃣ Clean Sheets ✅ A defensive masterclass throughout the #HeroIntercontinentalCup 🏆@SandeshJhingan deserved the Hero Of The Tournament Award 👏🏽💙💪🏽#BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/I2TZx9u0HM — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 19, 2023

”Our defence was rock solid in the Intercontinental Cup. Everyone played well, but Sandesh Jhinghan in the back-four was something. He has been here in the national team for a long time now and the guy literally gave his life. On the other hand, Sunil Chhetri scored the goal at the right time. He made a good run to the opposition box after dropping deep and scored a good goal through the legs of the Lebanese keeper. He has the experience and he knows what to do”, he told.

SAFF 2023 NOT GOING TO BE EASY FOR INDIA

India are slotted in Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, familiar opposition in Nepal and a strong Kuwait side. Vijayan is not at all complacent and feels that the group stage of the upcoming tournament will not be an easy outing.

”It’s not going to be an easy task for us. The matches will be tough. We have to give our best”, he asserted.

NATIONAL ANTHEM CHARGED US AGAINST PAKISTAN

India taking on Pakistan is undoubtedly the mother of all battles be it any sport. In cricket, there’s a huge traction but in the beautiful game, the craze cannot be equated to that of the gentleman’s game. Reacting to it, Vijayan had a good laugh and said that you just can’t compare the magnitude of the cricket rivalry with that of the football one.

”See, you cannot compare cricket with football here. Then it would be a problem for you (laughs)”, the Kerala legend told.

India face Pakistan in their opening match of the SAFF Championships on Wednesday at the Kanteerva Stadium and IM Vijayan has a staggering record against the arch-rivals in international football. Out of his 34 goals for the Blue Tigers, 9 of them came against the Men in Green.

On making him remember his record, he was quite shy in expressing.

”That time it used to happen a lot like this (laughs)”, he expressed.

Coming to the Pakistan match, he said that during his time, it was our national anthem that charged him and every other player in the squad. Vijayan wants Sunil Chhetri and co to follow the same drill as they are very much aware of the magnitude.

”Not just Pakistan, we had to prepare for all teams. But when it comes to our neighbours, specially after hearing our national anthem, we used to get charged up, no matter where we are. With that added energy we even defeated them at their own den. So our current players know what to do tomorrow. So be it in cricket or football, you know the drill, when you are up against the Men in Green”, the legendary footballer made it all clear.

Vijayan is kind of shy went it comes to expressing his achievements but he told us that his favourite SAFF Championship moment was in the 1997 edition, where India defeated Maldives to lift the title.

”See, there are many memorable moments in my career. It would be hard to pick one but perhaps my greatest moment would be in the 1997 SAFF Championships, where we beat Maldives in the final and I ended up as the top scorer and Syed Nayeemuddin was the coach.”

Kalo Hiran, as he his fondly called by Bengali fans scored the fastest goal in SAFF Championships history in just 12 seconds against Bhutan. It was a long-ranger which left everyone stunned.

”Yeah, I scored it against Bhutan (laughs). It wasn’t intentional. I thought about having a crack and it somehow found the back of the net”, he recalled.

Vijayan finished as the top-scorer on two different occasions in the SAFF Cup and scored a total of 10 goals for the Blue Tigers.

India won the SAFF Championship in the previous edition in 2021 and now will be looking to extend their staggering record to 9 titles.















