Abhijeet Gupta punished a very passive Koustav Chatterjee in 32 strikes to emerge because the chief after 5 rounds of the MPL Nationwide Chess Championship right here on Monday.

On a day when seven of the highest eight boards witnessed decisive battles, Abhijeet’s sustained strain noticed Koustav resign after going through the lack of a knight on this battle of two in a single day leaders.

High seed S. P. Sethuraman stayed half a degree behind Abhijeet (5 factors) after nailing Deep Sengupta in 51 strikes, in a rook-and-pawn endgame. N. R. Visakh, Aronyak Ghosh and Mitrabha Guha had been additionally at 4.5 factors.

Fifth seed Visakh ended the unbeaten run and the valiant resistance of Vedant Panesar in 83 strikes. Equally, Aronyak performed to his large score superiority over Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh to win in 54 strikes.

Seasoned campaigner Neeloptal Das resigned in 49 strikes in opposition to fellow-Grandmaster Mitrabha after failing to discover a strategy to cease the teenager’s queening pawn.

Younger Kushagra Mohan was not intimidated by GM P. Iniyan and walked away with a creditable attract 79 strikes. Actually, it was Kushagra who looked for an unlikely victory for the final 27 strikes after the final pawn seize, though his rook didn’t show superior to Iniyan’s dark-squared bishop.