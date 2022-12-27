Nationwide Chess Championship: Sethuraman nails Abhijeet, shares lead with Mitrabha Guha

S. P. Sethuraman performed to his repute of being the highest seed and ended the unbeaten run of in a single day chief Abhijeet Gupta by inflicting a 35-move defeat and shared the lead with Mitrabha Guha at 5.5 factors from six rounds of the MPL Nationwide chess championship right here on Tuesday.

Guha proved superior by using on a two-pawn benefit in a minor-piece endgame in opposition to fifth seed N. R. Vishakh after 65 strikes.

As issues stand, following the leaders are 4 gamers – Abhijeet, M. R. Venkatesh, Aronyak Ghosh and Mehar Chinna Reddy – with 5 factors every.

Aronyak settled for a fast 20-move draw with Koustav Chatterjee, following a three-fold repetition of strikes.

Fourth seed Leon Mendonca ran right into a decided Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, who performed the endgame precisely to power a 92-move draw. N. B. Hari Madhavan, too, pulled off a formidable 132-move draw in opposition to GM P. Iniyan.

Main outcomes:

sixth ROUND S. P. Sethuraman (5.5) bt Abhijeet Gupta (5); Mitrabha Guha (5.5) bt N. R. Visakh (4.5); Koustav Chatterjee (4.5) drew with Aronyak Ghosh (5); Leon Mendonca (4.5) drew with Utkal Ranjan Sahoo (4); N. B. Hari Madhavan (4.5) drew with P. Iniyan (4.5); Ok. Ratnakaran (4) misplaced to M. R. Venkatesh (5); Garv Rai (4) misplaced to Mehar Chinna Reddy (5); Yash Bharadia (4.5) drew with Kushagra Mohan (4.5); Karthik Venkataraman (4.5) bt Dere Pushkar (4).

Nationwide Girls’s Championship



Score favorite Vantika Agrawal, defending champion Divya Deshmukh and former champions Mary Ann Gomes and Bhakti Kulkarni have been among the many 22 gamers who posted a second straight victory. All of them share the lead after two rounds of the Nationwide girls’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Tuesday.

Although most outcomes on the main boards produced predictable winners, Tamil Nadu’s C. N. M. Sanyukhtha upstaged ninth-seeded Karnataka woman Isha Sharma and Telangana’s V. Sarayu held TN’s M. Mahalakshmi

Main outcomes: