Nationwide Chess Championship: Venkatesh joins Sethuraman, Mitrabha within the lead

With a fourth straight victory, M. R. Venkatesh left erstwhile front-runner Abhijeet Gupta to rue a second successive defeat. The 37-year-old then joined in a single day leaders S. P. Sethuraman and Mitrabha Guha at six factors after seven rounds of the MPL Nationwide Chess Championship right here on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sethuraman and Mitrabha drew in simply 13 turns after a three-fold repetition of strikes.

Fourth-seeded teenager Leon Mendonca returned to profitable methods by stopping Kushagra Mohan and have become a part of the eight-player pack at 5.5 factors.

On a day when internet-related connectivity points disrupted the dwell protection of the video games, just a few larger seeds like Koustav Chatterjee, P. Iniyan and Karthik Venkataraman had no bother coping with their opponents.

Alternatively, some lesser-rated gamers got here out undefeated towards Grandmasters. Subhayan Kundu proved equal to Deep Sengupta, Sai Vishwesh break up the purpose with M. Shyam Sundar, and the vastly-experienced Ok. Ratnakaran slowed down Deepan Chakkravarthy’s comeback cost following three victories.

Main outcomes