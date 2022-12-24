Bespectacled S. Nitin is a seasoned Worldwide Grasp however might not have visualised nailing fourth-seeded Grandmaster Leon Mendonca by prompting his helpless king right into a checkmating web.

In what turned out to be the largest upset of the third spherical of the 59th MPL Nationwide chess championship, Nitin wanted solely 36 strikes to inflict an embarrassing defeat on the younger expertise and stayed within the lead at three factors with seven others.

Others who accomplished a hat-trick of victories had been high seed S. P. Sethuraman, Abhijeet Gupta, Aronyak Ghosh, Koustav Chatterjee, P. Iniyan, G. B. Harshvardhan and Vedant Panesar.

Grandmasters Karthik Vekataraman, Mitrabha Guha, Deep Sengupta, P. Karthikeyan and Neelotpal Das had been engaged in drawn encounters and have become a part of a 25-player pack positioned half some extent behind the leaders’ group.

Swapnil Dhopade seeded 11, gave a walkover to Bharat Reddy whereas fellow Grandmasters M. R. Venkatesh, and R. R. Laxman had been concerned in drawn encounters.

In the meantime, for GM Deepan Chakkravarthy, the seek for a victory resulted in his first defeat after he blundered a knight in opposition to Manipur’s veteran Imocha Laishram, and resigned instantly.

LEADING RESULTS

