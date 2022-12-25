It was a merry time for Abhijeet Gupta and Koustav Chatterjee following their easier-than-expected victories for an ideal rating after 4 rounds of the Nationwide chess championship right here on Sunday.

Abhijeet, a former champion, owed it to the generosity of G. B. Harshavardhan who neglected the lack of a knight with out compensation and resigned in 49 strikes. Koustav managed so as to add a second queen after pushing a queenside pawn to the gap towards S. Nitin, who gave up in 43 strikes.

The opposite two video games involving the leaders ended as attracts. Prime seed S. P. Sethuraman and final version’s third-placed P. Iniyan performed out a 60-move draw. Iniyan’s further pawn couldn’t give him a decisive edge. Vedant Panesar did nicely to carry Aronyak Ghosh in 22 strikes following a three-fold repetition of strikes.

Following Abhijeet and Koustav, seeded three and eight, are 10 gamers at 3.5 factors. One other 34 gamers, together with eight Grandmasters, are at three factors.

Main outcomes:

Fourth spherical: P. Iniyan (3.5) drew with S. P. Sethuraman (3.5); G. B. Harshvardhan (3) misplaced to Abhijeet Gupta (4); Vedant Panesar (3.5) drew with Aronyak Ghosh (3.5); Koustav Chatterjee (4) bt S. Nitin (3); Utsab Chatterjee (2.5) misplaced to N. R. Visakh (3.5); Karthik Venkataraman (3) drew with Subhayan Kundu (3); Utkal Ranjan Sahoo (3) drew with P. Shyaamnikhil (3); Mitrabha Guha (3.5) bt Vardaan Nagpal (2.5); P. Karthikeyan (3) drew with Sandipan Chanda (3); Leon Mendonca (3) bt Shreyansh Daklia (2.5); M. Shyam Sundar (3) bt N. Surendran (2); N. R. Vignesh (2.5) drew with J. Akshit Kumar (2.5); M. Srinivasa Rao (2) misplaced to M. R. Venkatesh (3).