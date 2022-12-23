The rising depth of Indian chess made its presence felt as some Grandmasters, with rankings starting from fifth seed N. R. Visakh’s 2544 to Forty fifth-ranked Sriram Jha’s 2337, dealing with various levels of issue earlier than being held within the second spherical of the Nationwide chess championship right here.

Although high seed S. P. Sethuraman headed a pack of 32 gamers who posted their second successive victory, not all pre-match favourites stayed undefeated. Worldwide Grasp Arghyadip Das, rated 2438 and seeded 21, crashed to a shock loss with white items to J. Akshit Kumar, rated a modest 2158, to be the day’s greatest casualty.

With a number of underdogs taking part in approach above their urged ranking power to return out undefeated, some higher identified names couldn’t be a part of the leaders.

Bharat Reddy, rated 2243, held Visakh, Mohamed Anees proved equal to sixth seed M. Shyam Sundar, as did S. Dhananjay in opposition to one other GM Swapnil Dhopade. Equally, Sandipan Chanda and fellow-GM M. R. Venkatesh cut up the factors in opposition to lowly-rated Shreyansh Daklia (2165) and Kartavya Anadkat (2147). Y. Grahesh compelled GM R. R. Laxman to a draw.

Two different GMs, Deepan Chakkravarthy and Sriram Jha continued to seek for their first victory.

Main outcomes:

Second spherical: V. Varun (1) misplaced to S. P. Sethuraman (2); P. Saravana Krishnan (1) misplaced to Abhijeet Gupta (2); Leon Mendonca (2) bt Praloy Sahoo (1); Bharat Reddy (1.5) drew with N. R. Visakh (1.5); M. Shyam Sundar (1.5) drew with Mohammed Anees (1.5); S. Dhananjay (1.5) drew with Swapnil Dhopade (1.5); Shreyansh Daklia (1.5) drew with Sandipan Chanda (1.5); Kartavya Anadkat (1.5) drew with M. R. Venkatesh (1.5); Arghyadip Das (1) misplaced to J. Akshit Kumar (2); Kaivalya Nagare (1.5) drew with L. R. Srihari (1.5); Anuj Shrivatri (1.5) drew with Gaurang Bagwe (1.5); R. R. Laxman (1.5) drew with Y. Grahesh (1.5); Tapan Badamundi (1) drew with Sriram Jha (1).