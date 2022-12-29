Nationwide Girls’s Chess C’ships: Sakshi, Aashna share lead after 4 rounds

Sports

Maharashtra’s duo of Sakshi Chitlange and Aashna Makhija cruised to their fourth victory to remain forward after 4 rounds of the MPL Nationwide girls’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Thursday.

On the highest two boards, involving the 4 in a single day leaders, Sakshi tamed state-mate Vrushali Deodhar in 47 strikes, and Aashna defeated Bengal’s Bristy Mukherjee in 55 strikes.

Additionally profitable their video games had been prime seed Vantika Agrawal and defending champion Divya Deshmukh, seeded two, to arrange their much-anticipated conflict on Friday.

On a day when skilled campaigners like Soumya Swaminathan, Bhakti Kulkarni, M. Malalakshmi, Rucha Pujari, Nisha Mohota and Swati Ghate had been held, former champion Mary Ann Gomes survived the development and stayed half a degree behind the leaders.

Main outcomes:

FOURTH ROUND:

Vrushali Deodhar (3) misplaced to Sakshi Chitlange (4); Bristy Mukherjee (3) misplaced to Aashna Makhija (4); Vantika Agrawal (3.5) bt Rutuja Bakshi (2.5); A. G. Nimmy (2.5) misplaced to Divya Deshmukh (3.5); Soumya Swaminathan (3) drew with B. Mounika Akshya (3); Tejaswini Sagar (2.5) misplaced to Mary Ann Gomes (3.5); Bhakti Kulkarni (3) drew with Kiran Manisha Mohanty (3); Vishwa Shah (3.5) bt Aakanksha Hagawane (2.5); Srishti Pandey (3) drew with C. M. N. Sunyuktha (3); V. Varshini (3) drew with Dakshita Kumawat (3); Samriddha Ghosh (3.5) drew with M. Mahalakshmi (2.5); Rucha Pujari (2.5) drew with Rebecca Jesumarian (2.5); Saniya Tadavi (2.5) drew with Nisha Mohota (2.5); Swati Ghate (2.5) drew with Kheerthi Ganta (2.5).



