Nationwide Wrestling C’Ships: Manjeet wins maiden gold in Greco-Roman; Gyanender beats Vikram
It was a better-late-than-never second for 30-year-old Manjeet, who overcame a stiff problem from fellow Military-man L. Sayon, representing Manipur, to win his maiden title in 55kg Greco Roman class within the Nationwide wrestling championships on the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium right here on Thursday.
Manjeet, from Jhajjar in Haryana, secured a 5-0 lead within the first interval of the ultimate and employed his sturdy defensive expertise to take care of his lead and safe a dream outing.
“Injuries affected my career. I had a few National medals before, but this is my first gold,” stated a proud Manjeet.
Gyanender Gyani, a 2019 Asian bronze medallist, rallied to beat Vikram 3-1 and retain the 60kg title.
“I have won several medals but I am struggling due to the lack of sponsorship despite being in an Olympic weight,” stated Gyanender.
The medalists:
Greco Roman: 55kg: 1. Manjeet (SSCB), 2. L. Sayon (Man), 3. Rohit Yadav (RSPB) and Rupin (Har); 60kg: 1. Gyanender Gyani (SSCB), 2. Vikram (Mah), 3. Saurabh (UP) and Sumit (Chd); 63kg: 1. Sagar (SSCB), 2. Nitin (RSPB), 3. Sandeep (Har) and Umesh (Del); 67kg: 1. Karanjit (Pun), 2. Sandeep (Kar), 3. Deepak (Del) and Vinayak (Mah); 72: 1. Ankit Gulia (SSCB), 2. Anuj (Del), 3. Vikas (RSPB) and Sameer (Mah); 77kg: 1. Sajan Bhanwala, 2. Deepak (SSCB), 3. Chhagan Meena (Raj) and Karan (Del); 82kg: 1. Rohit Dahiya (RSPB), 2. Sandeep (SSCB), 3. Rahul (Raj) and Neeraj (Del); 87kg: 1. Sunil Kumar (RSPB), 2. Sushant (SSCB), 3. Dhareppa (Kar) and Sunny (Del); 97kg: 1. Ravi (RSPB), 2. Narender Cheema (Pun), 3. Shailesh (Mah) and Sonu (SSCB); 130kg: 1. Naveen (SSCB), 2. Parvesh (Har), 3. Tushar (Mah) and Sahil (Chd)
Ladies: 50kg: 1. Shivanee Pawar (MP), 2. Nirmala Devi (Har), 3. Neha (Mah) and Neelam (UP); 55kg: 1. Anuj (RSPB), 2. Aarati (Har), 3. Manshi Yadav (UP) and Manpreet Kaur (Pun).