It was a better-late-than-never second for 30-year-old Manjeet, who overcame a stiff problem from fellow Military-man L. Sayon, representing Manipur, to win his maiden title in 55kg Greco Roman class within the Nationwide wrestling championships on the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium right here on Thursday.

Manjeet, from Jhajjar in Haryana, secured a 5-0 lead within the first interval of the ultimate and employed his sturdy defensive expertise to take care of his lead and safe a dream outing.

“Injuries affected my career. I had a few National medals before, but this is my first gold,” stated a proud Manjeet.

Gyanender Gyani, a 2019 Asian bronze medallist, rallied to beat Vikram 3-1 and retain the 60kg title.

“I have won several medals but I am struggling due to the lack of sponsorship despite being in an Olympic weight,” stated Gyanender.