Naveen-Ul Haq And LSG Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral After Virat Kohli RCB Loses Do-Or-Die Clash against GT

Naveen-Ul Haq And LSG’s Cryptic Instagram Post Goes Viral After Virat Kohli’s RCB Loses Do-Or-Die Clash against GT

The result in Bengaluru also means that five-time champions Mumbai Indians sealed last remaining spot for the playoffs and will face Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai: Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants and bowler Naveen-ul Haq shares cryptic Instagram story after Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in a do-or-die clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Sunday.

After the match, LSG pacer Naveen-Ul Haq shared a cryptic Instagram story and after his story, IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants also posted a picture with Rohit Sharma. Fans started reacting to both posts as Kohli was recently part of an on-field verbal spat with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir that was started with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul Haq during the clash at Ekana Stadium Lucknow.

Here is what Naveen shared on his Instagram:

Here is what Lucknow Super Giants posted after RCB is out of IPL playoffs.

Gill nailed a pull off Siraj over deep mid-wicket for six to bring the equation to 19 off 12 balls. He again brought out the nonchalant short-arm pull against Harshal for six, before finishing off the chase in style with a maximum over long-on bringing up his second IPL century in as many games.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 197/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 101 not out; Noor Ahmad 2/39) lost to Gujarat Titans 198/4 in 19.1 overs (Shubman Gill 104 not out, Vijay Shankar 53; Mohammed Siraj 2/32) by six wickets















