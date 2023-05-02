Home

Naveen ul Haq BREAKS Silence After Altercation With Virat Kohli During IPL 2023 Match Between LSG-RCB | VIRAL POST

Naveen-ul-Haq has posted a quote on his Instagram story. “You get what you deserve and that is how it should be and that is how it goes.”

Naveen SNUBS Kohli (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Lucknow: The sheen was taken away from a cracking IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at the Ekana stadium due to unwanted reasons. First, it was Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir’s verbal spat, but it all started with the former RCB captain showing the shoe dust to young Naveen-ul-Haq. After the match, Kohli wanted to have a chat with the young cricketer, but the latter did not wish to and walked away. Now, he has posted a quote on his Instagram story. “You get what you deserve and that is how it should be and that is how it goes.”

Meanwhile, Gambhir, Kohli and Naveen have been slapped with fines.

“Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Similarly, Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct and has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore,” read a statement from the IPL.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs











