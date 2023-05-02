Home

Naveen-ul-Haq UNFOLLOWS Virat Kohli on Instagram After FIGHT During IPL 2023 Match Between LSG-RCB – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: Now, we discover that Naveen has unfollowed Kohli from his Instagram handle.

Naveen UNFOLLOWS Kohli (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq, it was a night to forget at the Ekana stadium on Monday during an IPL 2023 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Young Naveen was at the centre of it all as Kohli gave him a mouthful while he was batting in the middle. Things did not end during the match and spilled over. Kohli wanted to have a chat with the young Afghani, but Naveen snubbed the former RCB captain, and that made headlines. Now, we discover that Naveen has unfollowed Kohli from his Instagram handle.

Here is the screenshot which would serve as proof of the Afghani’s act.

Naveen Ul Haq unfollowed Kohli on Instagram He thinks he did something 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/fXlVr7WYzV — crazystalker🇮🇹 (@nanakostan) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli, one of RCB’s batting mainstays, and Gambhir, the LSG mentor, were seen having a heated argument after the Bengaluru-based side won the match by 18 runs on Monday night.

Both were on Tuesday fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching Article 2.21 of IPL code of conduct, which relates to public acts of misconduct, unruly public behaviour and inappropriate comments detrimental to the interest of the game.

Kohli seemed to be referring to the spat with his former India and Delhi state team-mate when he said “you got to take it, otherwise don’t give it”, after the match.

RCB won the game by 18 runs to pick up two key points and keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive.











