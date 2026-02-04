– NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15 – NBC Sports to Utilize Comcast Technology Solutions’ Comcast Sports360 for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with Seamless, High-Quality Access to Events and Key Highlights STAMFORD, Conn. and DENVER, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — NBC Sports has selected Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multiscreen video management and delivery for its production of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively. With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024, including:
NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years. About Comcast Technology Solutions
Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation’s proven technologies to the world. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, and data applications. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions. SOURCE Comcast Technology Solutions
- the best events live during the day on NBC
- the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock
- an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan, featuring top events, stars, and stories
- comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms
- return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock
