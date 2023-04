NCT vs AMD Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- FanCode ECS Cyprus T10

Home

NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, NCT vs AMD Fantasy Cricket Prediction, NCT vs AMD Playing 11s FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 Series 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs CC, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Series. NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS Cyprus T10 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground 2.20 PM IST April 14, Friday.

TOSS – The ECS Cyprus T10 2023 match toss between Nicosia Tigers and Amdocs CC will take place at 1.50 PM IST

Time – 2.20 PM IST, April 14, Friday.

Venue: Limassol’s Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team

Keeper – Zeeshan Mehamood

Batsmen – Gaurav Sagwan, Iftekar Jaman (c), Roman Mazumder

All-rounders – Munnah Rahman, Vimal Khanduri (vc), Vinod Sawant

Bowlers – Avinash Rane, Jahid Hassan, Fahad Mehmood, Tomal Aminul.

NCT vs AMD Probable Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers: Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mahmoud, Yasir Mehmood, Sagor Rahman(wk), Jahid Hassan©, Fahad Mehmood, Bikash Shreshta, Munnah Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Ashish Bam, Rashidul Hassan

Amdocs CC: Avinash Rane, Hitesh Thadani, Preetaj Deol(wk), Vimal Khanduri©, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Vinod Sawant, Hareesh kakita, Gaurav Sagwan, Sagar Sanap, Abbas kazi, Ketan Dhane