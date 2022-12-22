By PTI

NEW DELHI: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s shock exclusion from the taking part in XI within the second Take a look at in opposition to Bangladesh drew sturdy criticism from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who has termed the axe after a stellar present within the collection opener as “unbelievable”.

The 28-year-old left-arm wrist spinner had career-best figures of 5/40 within the first innings within the opening Take a look at at Chattogram.

He backed it up with three wickets within the second innings for a career-best match figures of 8/113 as India defeated Bangaldesh by 188 runs.

Nonetheless, he was changed by Saurashtra seam bowler Jaydev Unadkat within the second Take a look at, which obtained underneath method at Mirpur on Thursday, making Gavaskar, former Take a look at bowler Dodda Ganesh and former ladies’s captain Anjum Chopra marvel why the staff administration had taken such a call.

“Dropping a Man of the Match, that’s unbelievable. That is the one phrase I can use and it is a mild phrase. I wish to use fairly stronger phrases, however it’s unbelievable that you simply unnoticed a ‘man of the match’, who obtained eight out of the 20 wickets,” Gavaskar mentioned whereas commentating on Sony Sports activities Community, the broadcasters of the collection.

“You’ve got two different spinners (Axar Patel and R. Ashwin). So absolutely, one of many different spinners may have been dropped. However this man, who took eight wickets ought to have performed immediately with due respect to what the pitch appears like,” Gavaskar mentioned, countering skipper KL Rahul’s argument that the 22-yard strip regarded “complicated”.

Ganesh questioned why such therapy was being meted out to Kuldeep.

“Why does this occur so typically to Kuldeep Yadav? You may’t be doing this to him repeatedly. Please some one put an arm round his shoulder and inform him to not lose coronary heart. Sure. It is powerful being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him,” mentioned Ganesh, who performed 4 Assessments, on social media.

“Additionally the way in which the Bangladeshis struggled to select him within the final Take a look at makes this resolution to depart him out immediately much more mindless and defies cricketing logic. You need your match-winner to heat the benches?” he questioned.

“I assume the suppose tank must be a bit extra thoughtful whereas coping with the kids who’ve achieved effectively; and tinker the staff combo accordingly. Final time they dropped Karun (Nair) after his 303 not out to play an additional seamer at Hyderabad. And now this, with Kuldeep Yadav. Stunning. Ridiculous,” he added.

Kuldeep had additionally contributed with the bat within the match, scoring 40 runs within the first innings.

He had been included in India’s squad for the third One-day Worldwide in opposition to Bangladesh after quick bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar had been dominated out as a consequence of accidents.

Former India ladies’s staff captain Chopra termed Kuldeep’s exclusion “unusual”.

“Man of the match in India’s final Take a look at victory simply 3 days in the past, Kuldeep Yadav makes method for Jaydev Unadkat as a 3rd seamer for India. Unusual however a tactical change,” wrote Anjum on social media.

In an earlier tweet after India had received the Take a look at at Chattogram, Anjum had additionally praised Kuldeep’s batting.

“1136 runs scored and extra may have been within the situations right here at Chattogram. For Kuldeep Yadav to bag eight wickets within the match may be very spectacular.”

