Neeraj Chopra 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

Watch | Neeraj Chopra’s 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

The World Athletics Championships 2023 is being held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.





Budapest: India Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra began his World Athletics Championship campaign with an impressive throw of 88.77m in Budapest on Friday. The Indian star currently leads in the ongoing Group A qualifiers and is seeking his first World gold.

The video of Neeraj Chopra’s massive throw has gone viral on the internet and here is the video:

A total of 37 javelin throwers, divided into two groups – A and B – are competing in the qualifiers for a place in the 12-man final, scheduled on Sunday. The automatic qualifying mark is 83.00m.

The 25-year-old Indian entered the championships as the world’s top-ranked javelin thrower and eyeing that elusive gold medal both for his personal medals cabinet and the country.

Chopra came close to becoming the first Indian world champion in any athletics discipline at the 2022 world championships in Oregon but eventually had to settle for a silver medal after finishing behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

Another Indian in action DP Manu, who won the silver at the Asian Athletics Championships this year in Bangkok, started off with 78.10m and made a bettered in his second attempt to jump to third in Group A with an 81.31m throw.















