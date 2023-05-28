Home

Neeraj Chopra Condemns Manhandling Of Protesting Wrestlers, Says ‘It Pains Me A Lot’

Security personnel detain wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat during their protest march towards new Parliament building on Sunday.



Security personnel detain wrestler Sakshi Malik during wrestlers’ protest march towards new Parliament building on Sunday.



New Delhi: Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra broke his silence on the way wresters Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were treated as they attempted to march to the new Parliament in the Capital on Sunday.

Retweeting a video posted by Sakshi Malik’s team, Neeraj wrote, “It pains me a lot. There has to be a way to deal with this.”

यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | There has to be a better way to deal with this. https://t.co/M2gzso4qjX — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 28, 2023

The wrestlers has been protesting in front of Jantar Mantar since last month demanding removal of the Wrestling Federation (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan Charan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female wrestlers.

On Sunday the likes of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia breached the security cordon and moved towards the new Parliament building for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’. On their way, the wrestlers were manhandled by Delhi Police before being detained.

Not only the trio, but the Delhi Police have also detained several other wrestlers as they attempted to march to the new parliament in New Delhi.

हमारा आंदोलन खत्म नहीं हुआ है. पुलिस हिरासत से छूटकर हम वापस जंतर मंतर पर अपना सत्याग्रह शुरू करेंगे इस देश में अब तानाशाही नहीं, बल्कि महिला पहलवानों का सत्याग्रह चलेगा. 🙏 — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

“Our movement is not over. Released from police custody, we will start our Satyagraha back at Jantar Mantar In this country, now there will be Satyagraha of women wrestlers, not dictatorship,” tweeted Sakshi.















