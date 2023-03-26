Neeraj Chopra Names Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma as His Favourites Ahead of WPL 2023 Final

Home

WPL 2023 Final: The ace javelin thrower named Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma are among his favourites.

Neeraj Chopra Names Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as His Favourites From WPL 2023



Mumbai: Neeraj Chopra, who is arguably the best-ever Indian athlete, has been taking a keen interest in women’s cricket recently. Chopra was recently seen motivating the Indian U-19 cricketers in South Africa during the World Cup. Ahead of the first-ever WPL final between Delhi and Mumbai, Chopra picked his favourite cricketers of the tournament. The ace javelin thrower named Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma are among his favourites.

“I felt great. It was the first time I met the Indian Women’s Cricket Team and it felt great to watch India win the World Cup in South Africa,” said Chopra in the video shared by WPL.

“Today, I’ve come again to meet them and it feels so good to see the environment of the tournament, people supporting women’s cricket, the kind of matches being played and the competition…it’s so good to witness,” added the 25-year-old.

Talking about the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, the Indian athlete stated that he was proud that women’s cricket was finally getting the recognition that it well and truly deserved in India.

“In the Olympics, both men and women compete but it feels so good to see women’s cricket get recognition and support from people,” Chopra stated.

