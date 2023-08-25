August 25, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final In World Athletics Championship

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final In World Athletics Championship

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League winner.

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final In World Athelatics Championship
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final In World Athelatics Championship

New Delhi: India ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final by throwing an 88.77m throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest (Hungary). The Olympics gold medallist also qualified for the upcoming Olympics which will be held in Paris on 2024.

Placed in the Group A Qualifier, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj recorded a massive throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, breaching the qualifying mark of 83.00m.

Neeraj, who went into the championships as world’s top-ranked javelin thrower, didn’t take his second and third attempts. With this massive throw, Neeraj has also qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The qualifying cut of the Budapest 2023, the 19th edition of the world athletics championships, men’s javelin throw competition final is set at 83.00 m.

Last year, the 25-year-old Tokyo Olympic medalist had won the silver medal at the World Championships in Eugene.

Neeraj has already won gold at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He is also the Diamond League winner.

At least 12 players will be going into the final which will take place on Sunday.

Neeraj’s compatriots DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be participating in Group B. Twenty-seven Indian athletes are competing in 15 events at Budapest 23.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Neeraj Chopra 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Breaks MS Dhoni And Babar Azam Records With Stunning Century Against Pakistan

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

I Wasn’t Brave Enough In Lot Of Areas, Says HS Prannoy After Round of 16 Win Over Loh Kean Yew

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Primus Partners Welcomes Juhi Talwar as Maiden Gen Z to its Board

35 mins ago
2 min read

Neeraj Chopra 88.77M Throw In World Athletics Championship At Budapest

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Final In World Athletics Championship

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

Asian Paints Creates Floral Magic, Unveiling India’s Largest Pookalam to Grace Onam celebrations

2 hours ago