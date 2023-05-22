Home

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Ever Indian To Attain Number 1 Rank In World Athletics Rankings

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History, Becomes First Ever Indian To Attain Number 1 Rank In World Athletics Rankings. (Image: witter)

New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra made his way to the history books on Monday as India’s Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower has now become the first ever Indian to top the rankings in javelin throw category of the World Athletics Rankings.

Chopra has now taken over Grenada’s Anderson Peters and currently sits with 1422 points, 22 more than the Caribbean athlete. Peters defeated Chopra last year to bag gold in the World Championships.

🇮🇳’s Golden Boy is now the World’s No. 1⃣ 🥳 Olympian @Neeraj_chopra1 attains the career-high rank to become World’s No. 1⃣ in Men’s Javelin Throw event 🥳 Many congratulations Neeraj! Keep making 🇮🇳 proud 🥳 pic.twitter.com/oSW9Sxz5oP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 22, 2023

🏃‍♂️. Top-7 des athlètes les plus suivis sur Instagram (encore en activité) : 1. Neeraj Chopra 🇮🇳 6.7M

2. Alica Schmidt 🇩🇪 3.7M

3. Sha’Carri Richardson 🇺🇸 2.2M

3. Eliud Kipchoge 🇰🇪 2.2M

5. Jacobs 🇮🇹 1.1M

5. McLaughlin 🇺🇸 1.1M

7. Kerley 🇺🇸 1M

7. Rojas 🇻🇪 1M #Athlétisme pic.twitter.com/rO7Q2dLFmb — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) May 22, 2023

Congratulations, #NeerajChopra on being Number 1 in Javelin Throw World Rankings — Vishal S S Mehra (@weshalltalkcric) May 22, 2023

The 25-year old kick-started 2023 with a bang by winning the Diamond League. He struck gold with a leading throw of 88.67 in the tournament. Neeraj is currently preparing for the Fanny Blankers-Koen Game in the Netherlands, which starts from June 4. Later on he will move to Finland for the Paavo Nurmi Games, which will commence from June 13.

TOP 5 RANKINGS (Javelin Throw)

1. Neeraj Chopra (India) – 1455 points

2. Anderson Peters (Grenada) – 1433 points

3. Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic) – 1416 points

4. Julian Weber (Germany) – 1385 points

5. Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) – 1306 points















