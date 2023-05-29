Home

Neeraj Chopra Sustains Muscle Strain Injury, Will Miss Upcoming FBK Games

The 25-year-old Chopra had won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his season-opening event.

New Delhi: Indian Ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has sustained a muscle strain injury and will now miss the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games which is set to start on June 4, 2023, in Hengelo.

The Indian Olympic gold medallist took his Twitter and revealed about his injury saying that he sustained that injury during his training and currently following a medical evaluation.

Will be back soon! 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xJE86ULv5X — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 29, 2023

“Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury” tweeted Neeraj.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June. Thank you for all your support!” the Olympics Gold Medallist added.

The 25-year-old Indian is yet to confirm if he would be fit to participate at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13.















