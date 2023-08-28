August 28, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Neeraj Chopras Gesture Towards Hungarian Fan After GOLD at World Athletics Championship Goes VIRAL

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Neeraj Chopra’s Gesture Towards Hungarian Fan After GOLD at World Athletics Championship Goes VIRAL | PIC

World Athletics Championship 2023: Initially, Neeraj denied her but later signed it on the lady’s tshirt sleeves. Surely, the ace javelin thrower knows how to win hearts.

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Chopra age, Neeraj Chopra updates, Neeraj Chopra titles, Neeraj Chopra records, Neeraj Chopra best throw, Neeraj Chopra javelin, Neeraj Chopra net worth, World Athletics Championship 2023, World Athletics Championship 2023 results.
Neeraj Chopra Gesture

Budapest: It was a historic day for Indian sports as Neeraj Chopra bagged an elusive gold at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Sunday. Following his historic run, Neeraj recieved congratulatory messages from all quarters. But, it was his heartwarming gesture towards an Hungarian fan that stole the show. The Hungarian lady wanted an autograph on the Indian flag. Initially, Neeraj denied her but later signed it on the lady’s tshirt sleeves. Surely, the ace javelin thrower knows how to win hearts.

Here is the picture of Neeraj signing on the lady’s T-short sleeves:

“I still have a lot to achieve. It’s not as if I have won all these medals so I’ll rest easy. I want to repeat this success year after year. I also want more Indians to join me on the podium. That will be fun,” he said after becoming the first Indian to win a World Athletics Championships gold.

The 25-year-old Chopra had a foul to start with, but then got 88.17m, 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. Pakistan’s reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season’s best throw of 87.82m, while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic got the bronze.

Chopra has now become only the second Indian — after legendary shooter Abhinav Bindra — to simultaneously hold the Olympics and World Championships title. Bindra won the World Championships title when he was 23, and the Olympics gold at 25.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

MS Dhoni Female Fan Touches CSK Captain Feet in Heartwarming Gesture

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Jay Shah Will Not Attend Opening Ceremony – REPORT

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

New Zealand To Provide Kane Williamson Every Chance To Prove Fitness Ahead Of ODI World Cup

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

NephroPlus Recently Launched the World’s Largest Dialysis Center in Tashkent, the Republic of Uzbekistan

24 mins ago admin
3 min read

TTK Prestige Introduces Innovative Sandwich Makers and Electric Grillers to Elevate Easy and Healthy Cooking Experiences

29 mins ago admin
4 min read

Taneira and JJ Active Present an Enthralling Extravaganza in Bangalore with the Saree Run

29 mins ago
4 min read

Top 5 Benefits of Opting for a Loan Against Gold Jewellery

29 mins ago