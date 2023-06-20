Menu
NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Kushal Malla Departs; USA Eye Comeback

Nepal vs United States, 6th Match, Group A – Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Where and where to watch NEP vs USA. LIVE Streaming DEETS.

NEP vs USA CWC Qualifier, LIVE Cricket Score

LIVE | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier

After Nepal qualified for the Asia Cup 2023 for the first-time ever, the team brimming with confidence – would now like to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 – which takes place later in the year in India. The Nepal side have some talented cricketers who are hungry to put their country on the cricketing map of the world. On the other hand, the United States of America side have also been playing some decent cricket and would like to beat Nepal. it will surely not be easy for USA, but all said and done – we are in for a cracking game of cricket.

USA vs NEP Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi










