Highlights | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier Cricket SCORE: Nepal Beat USA By 6 Wickets

live

Nepal vs United States, 6th Match, Group A: Nepal defeated USA by 6 wickets at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

NEP vs USA CWC Qualifier, LIVE Cricket Score

AS IT HAPPENED | NEP vs USA, ICC CWC 2023 Qualifier

Nepal defeated USA by 6 wickets at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday. Batting first, USA were all-out for 207 and in reply, Nepal chased the total down in 43 overs. Karan KC has been adjudged as Man of the Match.

USA vs NEP Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Aaron Jones(c), Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir(w), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Kyle Phillip

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi