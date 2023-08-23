August 23, 2023

Nepal Wicketkeeper Arjun Saud Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of Asia Cup 2023, Calls Ex-Ind Captain Best in The World

Asia Cup 2023: Claiming that he is a big Kohli fan, Saud hailed the ex-India captain as the best cricketer in the world.

Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter of the generation. Kohli is a white-ball genius and he would be the key in the upcoming season featuring the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Kohli has not only won loads of matches for the country, but is also an inspiration for millions of youngsters wanting to take up the game. Recently, Nepal cricket team wicketkeeper Arjun Saud lavished praise on the former India captain. Claiming that he is a big Kohli fan, Saud hailed the ex-India captain as the best cricketer in the world. He also praised Kohli’s commitment towards the game and his family.

“I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, he is the best in the world – I love his passion & commitment towards his game & family,” Arjun told on News24Sports.

With the World Cup starting in less than two months’ time with New Zealand taking on England in the tournament opener in Ahmadabad. Morgan, who retired from the game last year, said he has been a big fan of Rohit and the Indian captain commands a lot of respect among the group.

“I have always been a fan of Rohit Sharma the captain and leader. If you see he has the ability to carry his team with him and also has the team to do extremely well in the world cup. Having spoken to a number of players in his team, I know Rohit commands a lot of respect among the group and is a really good leader of men,” Morgan told RevSportz.










