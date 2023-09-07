September 7, 2023

Netherlands Announce ODI World Cup 2023 Squad; Scott Edwards To Lead

admin


Experienced duo Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have won a recall and been named in the Netherlands’ 15-player squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

New Delhi: Netherlands cricket announced their 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played in India starting from October 05, where the first match will be played between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Scott Edwards will lead the side.  Netherlands will face Babar Azam-led Pakistan for the opener clash of the Marquee event at  Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on October 6.

Experienced duo Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have won a recall and been named in the Netherlands’ 15-player squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

The pair weren’t part of the squad that saw the Netherlands book their place at this year’s World Cup via a runner-up finish at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament earlier this year, but have been included in the list of 15 players to battle it out over six weeks in India during October and November.

Both van der Merwe and Ackermann bring a wealth of experience to a Netherlands side that will once again be captained by Scott Edwards, having played a starring role during last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Squad: Scott Edwards (C), O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Ackermann, Roelof, Logan, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad and Sybrand Engelbrecht.










