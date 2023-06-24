Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Netherlands Beat Nepal By 7 Wickets

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ned vs Nep ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score, Highlights: Netherlands Beat Nepal By 7 Wickets

live

Ned vs Nep ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score, Highlights: Netherlands Beat Nepal By 7 Wickets

Bas de Leede

41* (39) 6×4, 0x6

Teja Nidamanuru

2 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Karan KC

(4.1-1-26-0)*

Gulsan Jha

(6-0-27-1)

Netherlands vs Nepal, Netherlands vs Nepal News, Netherlands vs Nepal Updates, Netherlands vs Nepal Pics, Netherlands vs Nepal Dream11, Netherlands vs Nepal Best Team, Netherlands vs Nepal Live Score, Netherlands vs Nepal Live Updates, Netherlands vs Nepal LiveScore, NED vs NEP, NED vs NEP Live, NED vs NEP Live Updates, NED vs NEP Live Scores, NED vs NEP Live News, NED vs NEP Live On Google, NED vs NEP Free Score, NED vs NEP Venue, NED vs NEP ODI World Cup Qualifier Score, NED vs NEP ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Updates, NED vs NEP Venue, NED vs NEP on Google News, NED vs NEP On Google Discover, NED vs NEP Live Score Updates, NED vs NEP June 24 match Live Score
Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score

Live Netherlands vs Nepal ODI WC 2023 Qualifier Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Netherlands vs Nepal’s ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier match which will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe. This will be the 14th match of the ODI WC qualifier. The Netherlands have won one out of their two matches, while Nepal have lost two out of their three matches in the tournament so far. Both teams will be looking to finish the tournament on a positive note.

Netherlands vs Nepal Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi










Source link

Previous article
Wild Card Re-Entry Buzz Surrounds Puneet Superstar
Next article
Diljit Dosanjh Reacts to Being Mentioned by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights