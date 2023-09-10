September 10, 2023

Never Witnessed Such Response, Mohammad Hafeez Shock To See Less Fans During IND vs PAK Match

The India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup has been temporarily halted due to heavy rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam during the Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: AFP)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Hafeez has shared some shocking pictures of empty stands during the high-voltage clash between India vs Pakistan at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

The former Pakistan cricketer also wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle that he never witnessed such a response from cricket-loving fans in Sri Lanka. It is observed that many matches in the continental showpiece have seen plenty of empty seats during the games.

Hafeez has been covering the Asia Cup games from the press box at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the former Pakistan spinner was clearly disappointed with the turnout.

“Never witnessed such response from fans of cricket towards #PAKvIND game. #AsiaCup2023 @ACCMedia1 Empty stadium,” Hafeez wrote on ‘X’ and alsob sharing images of empty stands for the Indo-Pak game.

The India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup has been temporarily halted due to heavy rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively.

Persistent rain had prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.

As per the revised playing conditions, if no more play happens on Sunday due to inclement weather, then the game will continue from the point of interruption with no overs lost. A minimum of 20 overs are needed to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result.

Brief scores: India 147/2 in 24.1 overs (Shubman Gill 58, Rohit Sharma 56; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-37, Shadab Khan 1-45) against Pakistan










Source link

