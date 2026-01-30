New Era ® x NFL Division and Conference Championship Collection AFC Images LINKED HERE

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Jan. 30, 2026



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 2025-26 NFL® LOCKER ROOM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY® A-FRAME.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS 2025-26 NFL® LOCKER ROOM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY® A-FRAME.



2025-26 NFL ® LOCKER ROOM DIVISION CHAMPIONS 9FORTY ® STRETCH -SNAP: Available for each NFL divisional champion, this adjustable cap, with a grey crown and black visor accented by a white-and-black rope detail features the respective team’s logo on the front, with “Division Champions” beneath.

2025-26 NFL ® LOCKER ROOM CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS 9FIFTY ® A-FRAME : A black, adjustable, structured cap crafted from premium materials, available in distinct AFC Champion and NFC Champion versions, each cap features the respective team's logo centered on the front between four stars, with "Conference Champions" boldly displayed beneath.

2025-26 NFL ® SUPER BOWL™ OPENING NIGHT 9SEVENTY ® STRETCH-SNAP : Worn by players leading up to Super Bowl LX, this black cap with mesh back features an embroidered patch on the front encased with either the Patriots' or the Seahawks' team logo with "Super Bowl" on the top left and "LX" on the bottom right.

2025-26 NFL® SUPER BOWL™ TARMAC 9FIFTY® : To pay homage to Super Bowl LX host city, the cap features a fog-inspired design with an outline of San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge. "SBLX" is boldly displayed on the front between eight stars, with "San Francisco Bay Area" underneath. Each team's logo is on the left side of the cap, the New Era logo on the opposite, and the NFL Shield on the back above the adjustable enclosure. Players will wear these caps as they arrive in San Francisco.

