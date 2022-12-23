Morocco has climbed from twenty second to eleventh within the newest FIFA world rating launched on Thursday, after their heroics on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions have been eradicated by France 2-0 within the semifinals on the World Cup earlier than dropping 2-1 to Croatia within the third-place playoff, ending their journey with a memorable fourth place as the primary ever African aspect to achieve the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco is now the highest-ranked crew in Africa, forward of Senegal (nineteenth), Tunisia (thirtieth), Cameroon (thirty third) and Nigeria (thirty fifth), studies Xinhua information company.

Brazil maintained their first place since February, adopted by Argentina, France, Belgium and England.

The Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain full the highest 10.

