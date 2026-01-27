Americans set to wager a record amount this year on the big game in legal, regulated markets, representing an estimated 10.3% increase from last year.

Jan. 27, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — A new analysis released today by Legal Sports Report, in partnership with the SportsAlliance (SBA), forecasts that $1.71 billion will be legally wagered on the football championship nationwide, demonstrating the continued growth of regulated sportsmarkets across the United States and the popularity of one of the globe’s most-watched televised events. Legal Sports Report provided the underlying research and analysis used to develop the forecast.Theprovides a state-by-state projection of legal wagering activity surrounding the big game, reflecting wagers placed with legal, regulated sportsbooks, and highlights the economic and consumer protection benefits of the legal market. The forecast also reveals legal wager growth compared to previous years, particularly as new jurisdictions, such as Missouri, come online in time for the big game. Importantly, these legal wagers on this major event deliver tax revenues only possible through regulated markets, which further require licensed operators to comply with strict consumer protection, transparency, and responsible gaming standards. “This forecast underscores why legal markets matter: when bettors have access to regulated sportsbooks, they choose platforms that protect their data and provide consumer safeguards. When they don’t, they’re forced to seek out illegal offshore operators that offer none of those protections and contribute nothing to communities,”“Legal online sportsgenerates billions of dollars in revenue for states and local communities, helping them fund essential public services and programs, in areas like education and health care. Expanding and modernizing legal sportsisn’t just smart policy – it’s essential to protecting consumers and ensuring communities benefit.” “This year’s big game will continue the streak of record handle for the regulated US market,”“Missouri’s recent launch pads an already favorable outlook for a weekend that serves as the single biggest opportunity of the year for legal sportsbooks and bettors alike. The SportsAlliance is a natural partner for this forecasting project, given the key role its members play in the sustained growth of legal.”also highlights the contrast between legal sportsbooks and illegal or offshoreoperations, which pay no taxes, offer no consumer protections, and undermine state regulatory frameworks. In states with strong, competitive legal markets, bettors are far more likely to wager with regulated operators that provide safeguards and accountability. The fullis available: The SportsAlliance is a coalition of legal, regulated American sportsand gaming companies. SBA members operate exclusively in states and jurisdictions where sportsis legal and regulated, ensuring strict compliance with all applicable laws and promoting state-of-the-art responsible gaming tools.: Legal Sports Report is a leading authority for news and analysis on legal, regulated sports, online, and daily fantasy sports in the United States and Canada. Founded in 2014, it is produced by an experienced team of business and sports journalists. They provide in-depth coverage of legislation, regulation, market performance, and key industry trends for policy makers, operators, investors, and consumers. The SBA believes that consumers in all 50 states should have access to transparent, legal sportsand iGaming marketplaces, complete with consumer protections and responsible gaming tools, and create revenue for state priorities — all of which do not exist on the unregulated market. Members include Bet 365, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, and FanDuel. SOURCE Sports Betting Alliance