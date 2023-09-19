September 19, 2023

New Look Eden Gardens Ready To Host ICC World Cup 2023

admin


The iconic Eden Gardens will host five matches of the ICC World Cup 2023. India will play South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 2.

Newly renovated Eden Gardens is all set to host the ICC World Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-anticipated ICC World Cup 2023, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is back at its beauty with a revamped look, the video of which went viral on social media recently. Referred as ‘Mecca of Indian cricket’, the iconic venue will be hosting five World Cup games including an India vs South Africa clash and a semifinal. The ICC World Cup starts on October 5 with England and New Zealand playing in the opener.

Like all the other venues, Eden Gardens too got a makeover, ahead of the marquee event. While the concrete structure and seats were repainted, the press box and the hospitality boxes also got a new and luxurious look.

In the latest video that is circulating on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the fully renovated Eden Gardens is looking in good touch. Check out the new look of Eden Gardens here:

Bangladesh will play two games in Kolkata against Netherlands (October 28) and Pakistan (October 31). The hosts will face South Africa on November 2 before Pakistan once again travel to this part of the country to take on England on November 11. Eden Gardens will host the second semifinal on November 16.

Although the country has hosted World Cup matches before, but this is the first time India is hosting the marquee event solely. The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played across 10 venues in India.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be playing in nine stadiums. Besides Eden Gardens, Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host one semifinal with the final at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram are the two venues for warm-up games.

World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav










