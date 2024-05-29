Sports

New York increases security ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Security cover will be raised at the Eisenhower Park stadium in New York following reports of threats to the India vs Pakistan match on June 9 in T20 World Cup 2024. A statement released by the governor’s office said they are monitoring the situation and according to their intel “there is no credible public safety threat at this time.”

Eisenhower Park stadium, which is located about 25 miles east of Manhattan, will host eight matches from June 3 to June 12 including the high-profile India-Pakistan contest. Kathy Hochul, the governor of the state of New York, indicated that her administration has been working with law enforcement authorities for months to ensure the smooth conduct of these games.

“I have also directed the New York State Police to engage in elevated security measures, including an increased law enforcement presence, advanced surveillance, and thorough screening processes,” she said. “Public safety is my top priority and we are committed to ensuring the Cricket World Cup is a safe, enjoyable experience.”

ESPNcricinfo has learned the authorities have not yet found any corroborative evidence to back the reported threat, but the ICC said the security would be “robust” across the tournament including at the New York venue. An ICC spokesperson said: “The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place. We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.”

India play four games in New York – their first one against Canada (June 5), then the highly-anticipated clash with Pakistan, followed by a meeting with USA on June 12. They are also scheduled to play a warm-up game against Bangladesh there. India arrived in the US on Tuesday and have begun training, although Virat Kohli is yet to link up with the squad after being given some time off.
Earlier this month, the ICC and Cricket West Indies, who will be co-hosting the World Cup along with the US, presented reassurance that they are taking every measure possible to ensure the safety of the fans and the players.

