Tim Seifert’s blistering half-century guided New Zealand secure a convincing five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening Group D match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on SundayT20 World Cup 2026: Tim Seifert’s blistering half-century, along with a cameo knock from Glenn Phillips, helped New Zealand chase down Afghanistan’s challenging total 182/6 with 13 balls to spare in their opening Group D match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, a win that also lifted them to the top of the Group D points table Afghanistan had earlier posted a challenging total, thanks to an impactful knock of 63 off 35 balls from Gulbadin Naib. He stitched a 79-run third-wicket partnership with Sediqullah Atal (29) and steadied the side after Lockie Ferguson struck twice in his first over, removing Ibrahim Zadran (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (27) to leave Afghanistan at 44/2. Although Naib and Atal fell in quick succession to Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra, Afghanistan found late momentum through Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, pushing the total to 182/6. New Zealand also faced early setback after Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Finn Allen and Rachin Ravindra inside the first two overs, reducing them to 14/2. Seifert responded with a confident counter-attack, keeping the required run rate under control while allowing Glenn Phillips to build his innings.
Check Group D points table after New Zealand vs Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2026 HERE…
Tim Seifert opens up on his powerplay approachReflecting on his approach to the conditon during the powerplay after receiving the Player of the Match award, Seifert said the plan was to keep the pressure on the bowlers and adapt as the innings progressed: Yeah, for us, myself and Finn, we always looked to try and put pressure on the bowlers and we thought pace was going to be easier than spin. And then we just adapted throughout the innings there. And then I thought sometimes the spin actually came a little bit easier than the seam. So it went my way, it’s all about the momentum and who you’re going to target throughout the innings.
Seifert credits franchise leagues for consistencySeifert also highlighted the value of global experience and adaptability, crediting his time in franchise leagues and confidence in his own game for his consistency, Oh, yeah, there’s always something you’re working on, but I think it’s just the experience of playing around the world and in some of these franchise leagues and playing with the best players in the world and, you know, adapting to every condition basically out there and also just backing yourself how you want to go about your game.” (Group D Points table updated till New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match)
