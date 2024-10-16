Sports

New Zealand in India 2024/25, IND vs NZ 1st Test Match Report, October 16 – 20, 2024

New Zealand in India 2024/25, IND vs NZ 1st Test Match Report, October 16 - 20, 2024

After the amount of rain the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has taken in the lead-up to the Test, the only reason for hope was the sub-air drainage system at the ground that can drain a claimed 10000 litres of water per minute. However, there was another obstacle in the course: because of the rain a day before the match, the Hawk-Eye formatting couldn’t be done. This process, too, takes an hour and a half. However, it didn’t come down to that as the rain at 2.30pm was heavy. The authorities will hope this formatting can be done before the second day, which by the way is forecast to be impacted by rain again.

