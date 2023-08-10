August 10, 2023

New Zealand Pacer Neil Wagner Joins Somerset For Last Three games Of County Championship

2 hours ago


Published: August 10, 2023


By IANS

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner in action. (Pic: IANS)

Taunton: New Zealand fast-bowler Neil Wagner has been signed by county club Somerset as an overseas player for the final three County Championship matches of the ongoing season.

Wagner, the left-arm pacer, will arrive at the Cooper Associates County Ground in time to be in contention for Somerset’s trip to Hampshire on September 3. He was due to play for Yorkshire, but suffered a torn hamstring and a bulging disc in his back while playing a Test match against Sri Lanka in March.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with Somerset and hopefully I can help them finish the season strongly. I’ve played English County Cricket before and it’s something that I really enjoy.

Division One is very competitive again this year and there are no easy games, but I’ll be doing everything that I can to make sure that Somerset finish as close to the top of the table as possible,” said Wagner in a statement shared by the club.

The 37-year old Wagner has played 63 Tests for New Zealand, claiming 258 wickets at an average of 27.50 with a best of seven for 39. He has featured in a total of 199 first-class matches in which he has taken 807 wickets at an average of 27.09. He has taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 36 occasions and 10 wickets or more in a first-class match twice.

“We have been working extremely hard to secure the services of a quality international bowler for the last three red-ball fixtures of the season. Neil is a proven performer at the very highest level and has vast experience as well as a thorough understanding of Championship cricket.

He is a real competitor, and alongside our other highly rated bowlers, we believe we have the capability to consistently take 20 wickets as we enter the final phase of the Championship season,” said Andy Hurry, Somerset Director of Cricket.

Somerset had pacers Matt Henry and Peter Siddle as overseas players during the first half of the season but have completed their spells at the club.

Wagner has previously turned out for Essex, Lancashire and Northamptonshire in county cricket in England. Somerset are currently at fifth place in Division One of the County Championship.










