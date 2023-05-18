Home

New Zealand Women To Visit Sri Lanka For 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is In June-July

New Delhi: New Zealand women’s cricket team will be visiting Sri Lanka in June-July for playing three ODIs and as many T20Is. As per Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the tourists will be arriving in the island nation on June 23.

The tour commences with a three-match ODI series which comes under the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 cycle, which serves as a pathway for direct qualification towards the Women’s ODI World Cup, to be held in India in 2025.

New Zealand is currently third in the standings while hosts Sri Lanka are in seventh place. The tourists will prepare for the trip to Sri Lanka with two training camps at NZC’s High-Performance Centre in Lincoln.

All three ODIs will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on June 27, 30, and July 3. After this, New Zealand will play a practice match against SLC Board President’s XI on July 6. The three T20Is of the tour will commence on July 8, with P. Sara Oval in Colombo hosting all games on July 8, 10, and 12.

Fixtures of New Zealand v Sri Lanka:

June 27: 1st ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

June 30: 2nd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

July 3: 3rd ODI, Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle

July 8: 1st T20I: P. Sara Oval, Colombo

July 10: 2nd T20I: P. Sara Oval, Colombo

July 12: 3rd T20I: P. Sara Oval, Colombo















