Neymar Set to Undergo Ankle Surgery in Doha, Misses Remainder of 2022-23 Season

Paris: PSG and Brazilian international Neymar Jr. is all set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season as he will be undergoing an ankle surgery in his right ankle and as a result he will be out for at least 3-4 months.

This would mean that the 31-year old will no longer be taking part in the 2nd leg of PSG’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich. The French side already trail from the 1st leg by 1-0.

BREAKING: Neymar’s season is over. A surgery will be carried out in the coming days in Doha. 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #Neymar ➕ Neymar will not return to collective training for 3-4 months, PSG confirm. pic.twitter.com/RTIlwAWWro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2023

Soon after the news break, Neymar posted a dejected photo of himself, assuring his fans with the caption, ‘I will come back stronger’.

“I will come back stronger”, Neymar Jr. has just posted on his Instagram as his season is already over 📱🇧🇷 #PSG pic.twitter.com/3G5pst5sd8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2023

The former Barcelona man suffered an ankle injury on 19th Feb against LOSC Lille in a Ligue 1 match. The club said that the Brazilian superstar has been experiencing several episodes of instability in his right ankle in recent years and the medical team has suggested for an ankle operation to avoid further risk in the near future.

In the ongoing season, Neymar has scored a total of 18 goals for the French giants in 29 matches along with 17 assists under his belt. So far, he has scored an overall 118 goals in 177 matches since his big money move in 2017.











