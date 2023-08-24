Menu
Neymar to Come to India as Part of Al-Hilal in AFC Champions League 2023-24

AFC Champions League 2023-24: Neymar, who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, would be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC.

Brazilian Star Neymar Agrees To Come to India. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for fans, Brazilian legend Neymar Jr. would be coming to India for the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Neymar, who has recently joined Saudi club Al-Hilal club on a two-year contract, would be in Mumbai to take on Mumbai City FC. Neymar, who till recently was part of the PSG unit, has joined the Saudi Arabian club in a move that involves a lot of money. He is arguably the best footballer of the generation.

The last time Neymar visited India was in December 2022, when he played in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final in Goa. He also met with fans and participated in a number of promotional activities during his stay.

Earlier, the Brazilian legend was summoned by new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz on Friday for the initial two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying next month.

Brazil will take on Bolivia on Sept. 8 in Belem in the Amazon region, and will face Peru four days later in Lima.

Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain this week to play for Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. He did not play in Brazil friendlies earlier this year.

Diniz spoke to Neymar and said at a news conference the striker was “very willing” to play for the national team.










