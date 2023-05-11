Nicholas Pooran Sings Arijit Singhs Hit Numbers, Leaves Netizens Highly Impressed

Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran Sings Arijit Singh’s Hit Numbers, Leaves Netizens Highly Impressed

Nicholas Pooran has been in tremendous form for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2023.



Nicholas Pooran has performed well for LSG in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Nicholas Pooran has already impressed everyone with his big-hitting in the Lucknow Super Giants colours in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, and the West Indies star once again won netizens hearts with his singing qualities on Wednesday.

In a video that was shared by the LSG social media team, Pooran was seen singing Arijit Singh’s hit songs alongside captain Krunal Pandya. Both Pooran and Pandya were asked who can sing better? To which Pooran replied, “I can singh but a song has to be played.”

The southpaw then went on to sing Tum Hi Ho, from the movie Aashiqui 2 and ‘Ve Maahi’ from the movie ‘Kesari’, both of which were sung by Arijit Singh. Pandya too accompanied Pooran and their singing left the fans impressed.

Give it your all on the field & enjoy every moment off it. 💙 That’s the #LSG way. 🤜🤛#ShyamSteelIndia | #TeamFlexiStrong pic.twitter.com/qoG74bhxhX — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 9, 2023

Meanwhile, LSG are fourth in the points table with 11 points from 11 games. With Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, whoever wins, will enter the top four. That means LSG will fall out of the top four in fifth.

Meanwhile, Krunal is leading LSG for the last two games and will do so for the remainder of the IPL 2023 after regular skipper KL Rahul was ruled out due to a thigh injury. Rahul suffered an injury during their home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

As far as Pooran is concerned, the West Indies wicketkeeper has scored 248 runs in 11 games so far with a best of 62 off just 19 balls against RCB.















