August 14, 2023

Nicholas Pooran TROLLS India Captain Hardik Pandya After Smashing Him For Two Sixes in 5th T20I

WI vs Ind: After smashing the two sixes in the fifth and final T20I, Pooran took to Instagram and shared a story featuring Hardik and his comments.

Pooran to Hardik

Florida: Nicholas Pooran was like a man possessed as his heroics helped West Indies beat India in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday by eight wickets to clinch the series 3-2. Pooran smashed 47 off 35 balls and more importantly stItched a crucial 107-run stand with Brandon King to see his side over the line. Pooran won the game for his side and also picked up the player of the series award, but it was his two sixes off India captain Hardik Pandya that made news. After the third T20I, Hardik had said if ‘Nicky wants to hit, let him hit me’. After smashing the two sixes in the fifth and final T20I, Pooran took to Instagram and shared a story featuring Hardik and his comments. Pooran shared a creative used by an Indian website that is now going viral.

“If Nicky [Nicholas Pooran] wants to hit, let him hit me and that was the plan, I enjoy such competition. I know he is going to hear this and will come hard at me in the fourth T20I”, Pandya had said in post-match presentation after India won the third T20I.

“We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn’t capitalize on the situation. I believe we gonna challenge ourselves. We try to get better. In hindsight, it is fine. We don’t need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times. On the positive side, we have done a lot of learnings. The boys showed character. Credit to them,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation after the series decider.










