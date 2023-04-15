Home

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana Says ‘We Need To Bowl Better’ After Sunrisers Hyderabad Loss

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their second loss in four matches in IPL 2023. It was also their first home loss this season.



KKR captain Nitish Rana speaks to the media after loss against SRH. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana blamed it on the bowlers after the two-time champions lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Sent into bat first, KKR were downed by England’s new batting sensation Harry Brook whose 55-ball sensational 100 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad put a mammoth 228/4 in their stipulated 20 overs on a batting beauty. He smashes 12 fours and three sixes en route IPL 2023’s first century.

In reply, KKR fell 23 runs short despite some hammering from home skipper Nitish Rana (75 off 41 balls) and Rinku Singh (58 not out off 31 balls). “I feel the way we bowled was not according to the plans. No matter what the wicket was like, this wasn’t a 230 wicket.

“One odd day you’ll get an innings like Rinku had the other day, but not everyday. We batted really well, we wanted to take the game deep and then you never know,” a dejected Rana said after the game.

“Home advantage is one thing, but we know Eden Gardens tracks always play this way, we expected 200 to be a par score here and have been preparing that way, but we need to bowl better,” he added.

SRH captain Aiden Markram credited the bowlers for their performance. “Our bowlers showed character. I was fortunate that we got off to a great start. Makes life easier. We bat quite deep so you get the freedom. We all know Harry – his ability we have seen. Giving a player like that the time to face a lot of balls.” Markram said.











