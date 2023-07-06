Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Nitish Ranas Cryptic Post After Not Getting Picked For Indias T20I Squad For Windies Tour Goes VIRAL

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Nitish Rana’s Cryptic Post After Not Getting Picked For India’s T20I Squad For Windies Tour Goes VIRAL

Hours after the team was announced, Rana took to social media and posted a cryptic note.

Nitish Rana, Nitish Rana news, Nitish Rana age, Nitish Rana updates, Nitish Rana runs, Nitish Rana records, Team India, India T20I Squad, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Squads, Ind vs WI Schedule, Ind vs WI Live Streaming, BCCI, BCCI News, Cricket News
Rana posted a cryptic tweet on social media. (Pic: IPL)

Mumbai: The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies was announced on Wednesday and while the team was on predicted lines, a few issues still made headlines. For example, one felt after a good IPL season Rinku Singh would get picked – that did not happen. Also, India cricketer Nitish Rana was also hoping to get picked and he too did not make it to the squad. Hours after the team was announced, Rana took to social media and posted a cryptic note. The note read, “Bad days build better days.”

Here is the post that is now going viral on social space:

Suryakumar Yadav, the number 1 ranked T20I batter will be Pandya’s deputy, while Avesh Khan returned to the T20I squad after a long time. Ravindra Jadeja was also rested.

Mumbai Indians star batter Tilak Verma got a maiden call to the national team. While Kolkata Knight Riders young batter Rinku Singh, who had a phenomenal Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) didn’t get a place in the 16-man squad. Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will lead the pace attack, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are the only two spinners in the squad.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

The opening T20I will take place on August 3.










Source link

Previous article
On Ranveer Singh Birthday, 6 Characters That Prove He
Next article
Vidya Balan Opens Up About Relationship With Siddharth Roy Kapur After Being Cheated on in The Past
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights