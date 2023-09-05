September 5, 2023

No Chahal In The Squad Is Criminal, Fans React After Yuzvendra Chahal Left Out Of India ODI World Cup 2023 Squad

2 hours ago


“No interviews, no comments”- Yuzvendra Chahal.

‘No Chahal In The Squad Is Criminal’, Fans React After Yuzvendra Chahal Left Out Of India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Squad. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s ICC World Cup 2023 squad was announced on Monday and star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from the side, which has sparked a huge social media rage from the Indian fans. Chahal also didn’t make the cut for the Asia Cup and it was on expected lines that the Rajasthan Royals man won’t make it to the World Cup squad. The fans were not at all happy with the decision as they wanted Yuzi as well as Sanju Samson, who was also ignored.

India.com contacted with the spinner as soon as the squad was announced. He did pick up the call but he straightaway made it clear that he was in no mood for an interview.

“No interviews, no comments,” he said over telephone.

Here are the reactions from the fans:-

As far as the Men in Blue’s World Cup squad is concerned, KL Rahul has been slotted in the squad despite of regular injuries and Hardik Pandya will be Rohit Sharma’s deputy.

India’s ODI World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.










